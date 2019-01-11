Mystery surrounds albino killer bolting from police custody

Mystery surrounds reports that one of the four suspects in the murder of a 54-year-old person with albinism has bolted from custody as police say he is still in their custody.

Sources have confided in Nyasa Times that the suspect escaped from police custody on Tuesday night in a very mysterious way in Mzuzu where he was taken for questioning at police regional headquarters in the north.

“He was taken from Nkhata Bay to the police headquarters in Mzuzu on Tuesday for interrogation but he bolted at night the same Tuesday,” said our source.

The source said the other three suspects in the murder of Yassin Kwenda Phiri who was gruesomely murdered on New Year eve and the assailants chopped off both his hands.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has put up a refutal, saying all the suspects are in their custody as they are undergoing interrogation.

“These allegations are not true. The police are very strict with their custody because of the nature of their case, this is a case which has drawn a lot of interest from Malawians. We cannot therefore allow each one of them to escape,” said Kadadzera.

The killing of Kwenda Phiri has raised a lot of questions on the security of people with albinism in the country.

