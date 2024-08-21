Mzimba communities petition Chakwera over failed projects as DPP raps HE for paying northerners lip service

Malawians living around the Mthwalo-Kafukule-Eswazini-Mzimba Road have petitioned President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, demanding answers on why the government is further delaying construction of the road.

The communities lament that the both the previous and current governments has not demonstrated commitment to construct the road for the past 60 years.

The petitioners marched from the main road to the M’mbelwa District Council where they delivered their petition, demanding that President Chakwera should intervene on the matter, saying they have suffered a lot.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) reporter in Mzimba, Vanani Nyirenda, quoted chairperson of the taskforce, Tchulani Mhango, as saying all the previous governments failed to construct the road; hence, their decision to petition Chakwera.

Apparently, the people in this area expected Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration to prioritize the project, but are in despair considering that the term for the current regime coming to an end in September and are not sure if Chakwera will retain his seat.

“We’re compelled to take action due to challenges we encounter, especially in the rainy season where pregnant women deliver while on the way either to Mzuzu or Mzimba hospital,” said Mhango.

Reacting to the development, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the North, Jappie Mhango, said this is a clear testimony that Chakwera is only paying lip service on developing the northern region.

Mhango argued that since he assumed the presidency through the Fresh Presidential Elections in June 2020, Chakwera has not demonstrated seriousness and commitment to develop the region.

“His government has instead reduced allocations to development projects in the Northern Region. That’s why we are saying people must vote DPP back into office next year to enjoy meaningful and tangible development in this country,” he said.

Mhango cited the construction of the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay Road, Karonga-Songwe Road, Karonga Water Supply Project, Kalenge Water Supply Project in Chitipa and Nthalire Rural Growth Centre, Rumphi Teacher Training College, Livingstonia-Njakwa-Phwezi Spar, Henga Gravity Water Project, Mzimba Water Supply Project and many rural bridges in Mzimba, Nkhata Bay Water Project and Nkhata Bay Modern Bus Terminal and Market as some of the project the DPP government implemented in six years.

