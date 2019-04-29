Mzimba DAPP TTC graduates 110 teachers

Government has saluted private sectors which contribute towards efforts to promote education standards in the country.

The salutation was made by Mzimba South District Education Manager (DEM), Funwel Chiwowa when he presided over the graduation ceremony of 110 teachers who underwent a three year Initial Primary Teachers Education (IPTE) training at Mzimba Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) Teachers Training College.

Chiwowa observed that private sectors which have settled to invest in education bail government out of the many challenges standing in its way to provide accessible and quality education to all the learners. He cited inadequate teachers in primary schools as one of the challenges which government a lone, with meager resource, can not easily surmount.

The DEM emphasized that inadequate teachers in schools create a horrible and abnormal pupil teacher ratio, which is, to a larger extent, blamed for learners poor performance.

Chiwowa observed that education was a catalyst for socioeconomic development, adding that it was, therefore, the obligation of government and its education affiliated development partners to ensure that all learners are provided with sound education for them to effectively contribute towards development of the nation.

The DEM then hailed DAPP for establishing a teachers training college in the district which he said has helped to alleviate some of the challenges frustrating the education sector.

Said Chiwowa: “Since this college was established in Mzimba, a number of schools now have reasonable number of teachers, to the extent that pupil-teacher ratio is now sliding close to the recommended one, which is 1 teacher to 60 pupils (1to 60).The situation has also improved learners performance.”

College Principal, Dominic Nali, said his organization hatched the idea to establish the institution in the district as one way of playing a commentary role with government in responding to problems weighing down basic education system in the country.

Nali said his organization realizes the crucial role education sector plays in enhancement of socioeconomic development of any nation.

“We also realized and appreciated the challenges our education sector is facing, like inadequate number of teachers in primary schools which compromise quality of education, hence our decision to establish this college, to join forces with government in alleviating the problem,” said Nali.

The DEM also commended the college for enrolling more girls who, he said, will serve as role models to motivate girl learners to work hard in class and excel.

DEM, however, said another challenge which requires immediate attention was poor retention capacity of teachers as most teachers dump the schools they are posted to, after graduating.

He attributed the challenge to teachers poor condition of living due to poor or absolute absence of infrastructure such as good houses among other key facilities.

The Education Manager then urged traditional leaders and parents to gang up with schools management to mobilize resources such as bricks, sand and stones to elect permanent houses which can provide conducive environment for newly posted teachers so that they remain in schools assigned to.

But Nali made a strong assurance that his college will continue molding teachers who are well cultured to work in rural areas irrespective of the type of infrastructure and environment they will find themselves in.

Said the Principal: “Our teachers can work anywhere. They can work in any rural setting because most of them are deployed for practical lessons to rural areas, some too hard to reach, where they spend a long time.”

Nali also boasted that teachers who walk through his college corridors are a source of pride to the institution because of their discipline and dedication to duty.

“Any primary school where our teachers have been deployed to, testify their moral uprightness and hard working spirit which improve leaners performance,” boasted Nali.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Kampingo Sibande, in whose area the college was established, thanked DAPP for instituting the college in his area.

He said most of the recruits at the college are his sons and daughters who previously had little or no chance to enroll in far away colleges.

“I am the biggest beneficiary of the college. Most girls and boys training here come from my area. I am so happy and proud of this institution as it is creating job for my subjects” emphasized Kampingo.

The Chief also observed that with the college at his door steps, teacher trainees do not have the burden to incur expenses in transport as most of them just opt to walk to and from the college.

Kampingo also thanked the teachers training college for promoting the Ngoni heritage through recognizing and valuing Ingoma dance as one of hot entertainment activities at the college which teachers are also encourage to impart the skills to learners in school they are posted for survival of the dancing art.

DAPP TTC, which operates with resources from different donors who attach great importance to education has so far flooded 484 teachers in primary schools, with Mzimba South District having a lion’s share.

