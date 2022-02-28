Mzimba FDH Bank officers arrested in connection to Saturday robbery

Police at Mzimba Boma on Saturday arrested the agency officer for FDH Bank, Foster Chikondi Maluwa, and his workmate, Newton Vilimbere, on suspicion that they had a hand in the armed robbery that happened at the branch yesterday.

The bank lost K109, 121, 910.03 to the attack. Brief facts from Mzimba Police Station state that d0espite being an off day on Saturday, Maluwa and Vilimbere opted to open the bank for operations.

A few minutes after Maluwa and Vilimbere opened the bank, two unidentified men came into the bank yard on a motor vehicle registration number BZ4259 (Honda Freed).

One who was dressed in FDH T-shirt and a cap. They knocked on the bank door and the agency officer opened for him.

“Soon, he entered into the banking hall, he [Maluwa] was threatened with something like a pistol. They [Maluwa and Vilimbere] were forced to open the cash chest and packed cash into the bags and loaded in the vehicle. There after they were tied both hands and legs with linya.

“Matter reported to police who visited the scene. Foul play suspected and the bank officers have been detained for further investigations,” reads a report from the police.

However, the police have not yet charged the two.

Maluwa hails from Ndala Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikumbu in Mulanje while Vilimbere comes from Kasezi Village in T/A Chikulamayembe in Mzimba.

Meanwhile, the management of FDH Bank has advised its customers that operations at the service centre will run normally on Monday, February 28, 2022, as police continue with their investigations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!