Mzimba’s Inkosi Chindi relieved of duties on health grounds

The Ngoni chiefs council has written government, through the M’belwa District Council (MDC), on its decision to relieve contentious Inkosi Chindi—born Tabeni Chindi Jere—of his duties on health grounds.

Nyasa Times understands that Chindi has been “unwell for sometime,” and has, therefore, been “unable” to effectively run the affairs of his chiefdom.

In a letter to the the District Council, Secretary of the Council, Senior Chief Mpherembe, said the decision was made at Chindi’s Euthini headquarters during a meeting held on Monday.

He said following the suspension of Inkosi Chindi, all correspondence regarding the Chindi chiefdom will now have to be directed to the office of Inkosi ya Makhosi M’belwa V.

“May your office further take note that any business related to the Chindi Royal Court should be channeled to the office of His Royal Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa V.

“Additionally, any communication bearing Inkosi Chindi’s official stamp shall meanwhile be rendered invalid,” reads the letter in part.

M’belwa District Council acting district commissioner (DC), Steve Chima, confirmed his office receiving communication of Chindi’s suspension to operate from the Ngoni chiefs’ council.

Chindi has time and again attracted media coverage for wrongdoings ranging from violence to excessive alcohol consumption.

Last year, the Ngoni chief spent a night in police custody for damaging property belonging to a Mr. Chikwawa at Euthini Trading Centre.

