Mzuni dismisses 5 students over violent protests, others get warning letters

Mzuzu University has dismissed five students following the recent violent protests which put the university virtually on lock down.

The students were irked with a new system of paying full fees before accessing examination results.

The students harassed some lectures, threatened them and blocked the M1 road before the police dispersed them with teargas.

According to a letter from the registrar of the university, the dismissed students are Chifundo Baluti, Limbani Chaputula, Kondwani Kasambala, Peter Machilika and Masulani Phiri.

Alex Kulumbasi Banda has been given a warning, ordered to do community service and evicted from on-campus accommodation.,

Evidence Gomani has been handed down a one academic year suspension and evicted from on-campus accommodation.

Others who received warning letters include Alick Kachigwada, Kenneth Kalagho, Cephas Maganga, George Mtanga, Amos Shemu and Lucious Simbi while Gerald Wisiki has been acquitted of his offences.

