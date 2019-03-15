Mzuni FC attracts interest of South African company

A South African company called Gokgotshe Projects in partnership with Touchline Sports Management Agency has expressed interest to buy the Malawi Super League team, Mzuzu University Football Club.

In a letter dated March 14 2019 addressed to the club with copies to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and seen by Nyasa Times, Managing Director of Gokgotse Projects, Kgomotso Pitseng, says his company’s intention is to have full ownership of the team.

Mzuni FC has of late been in a dilemma as to whether it should disband or not following the Vice Chancellor’s directive that the university will no longer bankroll the team for Super League activities and major cups in Malawi.

The Vice Chancellor’s stand was that only Mzuzu University students should be in team and that the team should be playing football only as part of extra curricular activities.

“Our intention is to have full ownership of the team. Please let us engage further if you are interested.

“We await to hear of the same from your office,” reads the letter in part.

While some football fanatics feel this is a welcome development, others are not sure of the consequences of selling the team.

Chairperson of Mzuzu University Football Club, Albert Mtungambera Harawa, could not comment much on the matter when contacted by Nyasa Times as he simply said “our team is gone.”

