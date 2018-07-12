Mzuni set to frustrate champions Mighty Wanderers

As the TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers storm the north for two league assignments against Moyale Barracks and Mzuni FC, the Green Intellectuals say will do everything to frustrate the Nomads.

The Nomads will first face the Lions of Kaning’ina on Saturday before engaging the Green Intellectuals twenty four hours later.

Moyale Barracks mentor, Charles Kamanga, told Nyasa Times that the friendly they had with Wanderers on Independence Day gave them a clue on how to overcome the nomads when they return for this league encounter.

Kamanga added that Moyale Barracks Football Club members have strongly agreed not to lose all their remaining home games in the first round, one of which is against Wanderers this Saturday.

Assistant Coach in the new Mzuni technical panel, Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, admitted that under the new technical panel, the team has not done well but was quick to say the team’s technical problem upfront has been rectified.

“The whole team is quite okay. Our main problem has been scoring. We were lacking the final killer punch upfront but we have been working very hard on that and come Sunday, we hope the boys will deliver.

“Wanderers are a good side. They have strong midfielders who can supply vital balls upfront but we will try to stop them from doing that. I am not promising much but certainly they won’t have a walk over,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mzuni has not registered any win since legendary Gilbert Chirwa took over from Alex Ngwira as head coach with Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa as his assistant, replacing Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa.

The defending champions hope to collect maximum points from both games to take their tally to 27 points on the log as they continue defending the championship.

Meanwhile, Wanderers skipper Alfred Manyozo Junior, has said Wanderers players have confidence in their care taker coach Bob Mpinganjira whom he labelled as saviour.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :