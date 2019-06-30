Mzuzu city’s development dependent on the councilors’ vibrancy

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Mzuzu City Council, Mccloud Kadam’manja has challenged newly elected councilors to be vibrant when executing their work for the city to develop further.

Kadam’manja made remarks Friday during a full council meeting during which the councilors were taking oath of secrecy and allegiance and selection of mayor and vice for Mzuzu City.

He said the city had outstanding problems that required feasible solution.

“The city is not yet bailed out of its phenomenal problems that range from filthy markets, undesignated areas for bicycle and taxi operators to failure to relocate vendors where they are supposed to conduct their businesses.

“The challenges have to be tackled with utmost seriousness by the newly elected councilors if Mzuzu has to be seen growing,” said Kadam’manja.

The CEO reminded the councilors that for them to bounce back, there was need to work to the expectation of the people, bearing in mind that they are servants of the electorate.

“In the five years you will be in office it is your obligation to serve the people who voted for you into power,” he advised.

He warned against carrying out unachievable, ambitious projects cited during campaign period, advising that they should abide by the city’s strategic plans by closely working with the city council’s heads of department.

Speaking later, legislator for Mzuzu City, Bennex Mwamlima asked the councilors to ensure collaboration in development activities in a bid to develop the city.

Kondwani Brian Nyasulu of UTM was elected Mayor of the City of Mzuzu while Gift Nyirenda of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was elected vice.

