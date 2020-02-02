Mzuzu is stinking! Leaders not doing enough for city status

Mzuzu is stinking. The northern region city, fondly known as the evergreen town or city, has turned into a city whose households are rocked with houseflies. A nauseating smell greets you almost everywhere, including right in the central business district.

Reason? Garbage which the city’s authorities have failed to manage; and, now, threats of waterborne diseases are rife.

And, residents are furious. Especially the vendors who now threaten to hold protests against the Mzuzu City Council (MCC), and stop paying city rates.

Vendors who spoke in a random interviews with Nyasa Times wonder what has happened to the city council, and whether at all it has city cleaners.

But while admitting that Mzuzu is stinking, MCC publicist, McDonald Gondwe, blames the situation on lack of a management facility.

He says since the closure of a waste management facility at Silo by angry residents allegedly because it was super-stinking the council is yet to identify another facility.

“You have noticed that there is too much uncollected garbage in town. However, the challenge is that our only waste management facility is still not accessible. So there is no where to dump the garbages,” says Gondwe.

According to Gondwe, the council is doing all it can to find a temporary dumpsite while it continues with negotiations with the community around Silo waste management facility.

But, as for now, Mzuzu is stinking!

