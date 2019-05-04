Mzuzu Prison sounds SOS on food crisis: ‘Need urgent 30 bags’

Mzuzu Prison has run out of its maize stocks beginning Saturday, and is currently in dire need of about 30 bags to get it through the weekend until it can replenish its stock once it buys from the Agriculture Development and Marketing Cooperation (Admarc) early next week.

The prison’s chaplain, Fumbani Gondwe, who took a call for help to social media platform Facebook said the situation was critical.

“Hello people of God…..due to some inconvenient reasons beyond our expectations, we request anyone with maize to help Mzuzu prison. Once we purchase our maize from Admarc come next week, we shall kindly return the same to the would be Samaritan.

“I am asking fellow ministers with great hope and faith that God will help us through you. This is about all of us. Otherwise we risk going without food. Anything will do but timafunitsitsa 30 bags that caters for 3 days,” wrote Gondwe.

Gondwe can be reached on 0991 127 215.

Reuben Matundu, a pastor at Word Alive Ministries, said they had cancelled interdominational prayers that were supposed to be held at the prison on Saturday citing the deplorable situation.

Matundu said “it didn’t make sense holding prayers with hungry people.”

Said Matundu: “Considering the already harsh conditions in our prisons, food is the last thing our brothers and sisters should be lacking. We resolved to call off the prayers.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :