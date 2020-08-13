Mzuzu University student dies naked while ‘praying’ on Bunda Hill

A hunter in Lilongwe has found a naked body of a man who went to Bunda mountain for prayers.

Lilongwe police deputy spokesperson Foster Benjamin identified the man as Wisdom Chanika, 28 from Area 36, Lilongwe, who 8sed a different name ‘Zue Machilika’.

He was a second year student at Mzuzu University.

Benjamin said Chanika is said to have gone to the mountain to pray alongside an unidentified woman on Wednesday.

“While praying, it is said, he left the woman for unknown place, leaving his clothes behind.

“Later on, the woman reportedly finished praying and took the clothes to a village headman,” he said.

Benjamin said Chanika was later found dead by a hunter who immediately reported to security officers at Bunda College of Agriculture.

He said the police were informed and took the body of the deceased to Kamuzu Central Hospital pending postmortem and full identification.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!