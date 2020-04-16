Mzuzu vendors hold demo against 21-days lockdown
Angry Mzuzu City vendors on Thursday took to the streets to protrst against government’s decision to implement a 21-day lockdown as measure to contain Covid-19, the strain of coronavirus disease, saying it will cause more problems for the urban poor.
The market and street vendors who started the protests without notifying the authorities as stipulated in the law, vowed to defy the lockdown order.
Speaking in a random interview with Nyasa Times, vendors said the lockdown will create an economic disaster and asked government to first provide them food for the days.
“We shall not abide to the lockdown order. Give us food that will save our families for 21 days,” said Godwin Kaunda.
The vendors who closed their shops market areas said it was a “great mistake to think in terms of lives versus livelihoods”.
Many said they would rather die with Covid-19 than hunger.
Before the lockdown which starts on Saturday, the government announced a series of measures to cushion the economic effects, including Medef loan fund to help small businesses.
However, the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) while welcoming the lockdown, said more needed to be taken to ensure that Malawians would have jobs to return to once the pandemic was over.
MCTU also asked government and private sector to cushion workers.
President Peter Mutharika has warned that “if (we are ) not careful, Malawi could lose up to 50,000 lives from Cvodi-19.”
Mutharika said at a national address with Health Minister Jappie Mhango announcing the lockdown lasting from April 18 until May 9.
Mhango said all non-essential businesses and services would cease.
I have the opposition to blame for politicizing Covid 19. We shall always have winners and losers for issues like these, as it were fate, the opposition has to be moral and move on, managing their people in the process. But the more they create anarchy and plant seeds of doubt like this, shame shame we are in for trouble.
Who told you that vendors belong to the opposition? Will hunger only affect the opposition party supporters?
It’s easy for someone who is able to get into a shop and buy groceries and the likes, to say these mzuzu demonstrators are insane. The most dreaded disease to most is hunger hence they would rather face covid-19, but then some will never understand this because they have never experienced the effects of hunger. Its really sad though that the government knowing that 80% of its population survive on hand to mouth did not put in place any measures to cushion these people during a tough time like this. The lockdown needed to be carefully evaluated and feasible measures… Read more »
With Convid-19 or Minus Covid 19 life has to go on, let me remaind you palibe wa muyaya pa dziko pano komanso bible limati tizafa ndithu, but we should have hope that there is a life after death.
Tiyeni tingofufuza chasisa dzaye kuti covid-19 agwe pa dziko pano.
Easy. The lockdown starts on Saturday at 2359hours. Our demo (the real demo) will be on Monday 20th April in the commercial city of Blantyre.
I guess because there is no COVID 19 virus reported case in the north and it is the reason why they don’t understand what repercussions will bring following what these dudes are doing.
Leave them. But don’t entertain them when they realise that they are dying like chickens from the same disease they are challenging. bad politics in Malawi as well as high levels of illiteracy.
Lockdown is medically and religiously moral but the same must be pre-mrditated rather than just a reflex act. More over the risks of COVID 19 and hunger the latter outweighs the former.This is woke up call to the way we plan and forecast the future economically and socially.