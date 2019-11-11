NAM secures FDH Bank sponsorship for Malawi Queens after Ravi Rach crooked deal

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) will this Tuesday November 11 2019 unveil a new sponsor for Malawi Queens at a function to be held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre as Nyasa Times understands its FDH Bank.

NAM’s general Secretary, Carol Bapu confirmed that after lengthy and thorough negotiations, they are set to unveil the new sponsor for Malawi Queens.

However,Bapu could not reveal the name of the sponsor, saying people will know every detail on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00pm.

“Let us wait on Tuesday as we will reveal the name of this sponsor,” said Bapu.

But Nyasa Times understands that FDH Bank is the new sponsor for the Queens.

The sponsors comes to bail out the netball body after the ill-fated K600 million sponsorship from United Kingdom-based Rach Family Trust.

Rach Family Trust chairperson Ravi Rach failed to honour the sponsorship contract and was deemed crooked before it was terminated.

