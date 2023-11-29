Namalomba tells Msonda to leave DPP: “You’re an MCP agent”

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has told National Governing Council (NGC) member Ken Msonda to leave the party, accusing him of being an agent of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Namalomba was responding to sentiments Msonda made during an exclusive interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Monday evening.

The controversial foot soldier politician stirred a hornets’ nest by saying Malawi would have been in worse economic situation if his party was still in power.

He said Malawians should count it a big blessing that successive global shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, Tropical Cyclone Freddy and the cholera outbreaks took toll on the country in the absence of DPP, claiming things could have been out of hand by now.

“I always tell people that the situation could have been worse if these natural disasters were happening when DPP was still in power. Ndipo a Mutharika sakanakwanitsa, akanakomoka,” he said.

He commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for ‘steering the ship made rickety by the DPP administration’ to safety amidst economic constraints.

Msonda said it was wrong for some sections of the society to attribute the economic problems the country is going through to Chakwera, arguing the ‘incumbent Head of State assumed power when disasters were already weighing global economies down’.

“It is not right to say that the problems we are facing in the country are caused by President Chakwera. The President has been a bit unfortunate in the last three years. These [Covid, Cholera, Cyclone Freddy] are natural disasters beyond his control and they could have happened anyway even if DPP was in power,” he said.

But Namalomba dismissed Msonda, accusing him of being a plant of the ruling party in DPP.

“Tell him to leave DPP and join MCP. Why does he still cling to the party which he believes is no better to MCP? I can’t respond to confused souls, political prostitutes and obviously agents of MCP who are in DPP to cause trouble. A diehard supporter of Nyasa Big Bullets supporting Wanderers when the two are battling out to win the same game? it’s unheard of,” he reacted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!