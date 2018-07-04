Namangale has all it takes to lead Malawi chess

High on her agenda once voted as Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president, Susan Musa Namangale plans to run the sport as an institution with proper facilities by creating an office to be managed by an administrator.

I think this really is the way forward for this sport that is gaining confidence from its stakeholders.

This individual sport can easily put Malawi on the world map, whose players’ strong ambition is to become grandmasters. It’s possible to attain this dream only if the sport is injected with strong sponsorship for it to have more tournaments where the players can be gaining more rankings to earn this title.

Outgoing president Kezzi Msukwa has been at the helm for 14 years and during his tenure of office Malawian players have been participating in Olympiads and other international tournaments resulting into attainment of a gold medal at an Amateur Africa Championship by Chipanga Chiletso.

And there some players based in South Africa such as Joseph Mwale, who well respected there as player and also as coach.

Malawi now has two international arbiters and is now able to host international chess tournaments especially Zone 4.3 games for 14 countries hosted in 2015 and this year to be hosted in December.

Namangale says her vision is to see chess development in all districts in Malawi and ensure increase of schools and ladies participation in all chess activities.

She says she shall ensure that there are enough resources to uplift the game at grassroot level by providing chess boards and chess clocks in a bid to expose this sport across the nation.

To attain that she says she needs to have more national instructors to be trained for coaching in rural schools.

These are very challenging ambitions but very attainable. The idea to have a proper office managed by an administrator is such a good idea and shall facilitate that this sport is reached by many at grassroots level.

At the prize giving ceremony of the Mdina Engineering Malawi Open held two weeks ago at College of Medicine in Blantyre, oitgoing president Msukwa urged the chess fraternity to choose wisely in replacing him so that at the end of the day chess wins.

And really, the delegates at the AGM to be held last weekend of August should support this lady and beyond once she is in office.

She has very good plans to uplift this sport and she has the passion to realise her dreams.

