Namango to perform in school fees fundraising show 

Zambia-based Malawian musician Patience Namadingo will perform alongside Eli Njuchi, Driemo, among others in a fundraising show for needy college students.

The show is set for Bingu International Convention main auditorium in Lilongwe on Friday.

Writing on his Facebook Page l, Namadingo said he was invited by Nzika Charity Organisation in Malawi.

Reads the post: “Just yesterday, Monday the 4th of July, on his way to the airport back to Lusaka. Listening to Timveni Radio the Doc (Namadingo) learnt of a school fees crisis that has hit universities in Malawi. In one month Natural Resources Colleges alone has cut off 100 students due to lack of fees. 156 more students are on the verge of dropping out too. Same reason.

“This coming Friday 8th of July the Doc will fly straight out Lusaka back to Malawi. This time to the capital Lilongwe to join the amazing. Eli Njuchi and incredible Driemo BICC Main Auditorium.”

The outspoken musician performed on Friday at Mibawa TV courtesy of Unicef after two years since his last live band performance in Blantyre.

His fan Cresencia Lozindaba Masautso commended Namadingo, saying: “”Massive. These little chaps are going towards your league Doc. They remind me of you. Mentor them. Iron sharpens iron. This will be a bomb.”

Another fan Hastings Mleme said: “” I am grateful to Malawian people. We seem to be more and very united than before. I’ve seen this in a number of scenarios, including the John Mussa issue. Let’s keep up the good work.”

Clement Thika said it was wonderful as humanitarian deeds “got you recognize by a university in RSA now we proudly call Dr, continue the good work. Bravo to the organizers, that’s a great initiative”.

