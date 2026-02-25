Namiwa Demands Immediate Resignations of Chief Justice Mzikamanda and AG Mbeta, Sets 7-Day Deadline

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has delivered a bold ultimatum to two of Malawi’s top legal officials, demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda and Attorney General Frank Mbeta within seven days.

Speaking at a press briefing this morning in Lilongwe, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa did not mince words. He said the public’s trust in the Judiciary and the Attorney General’s office is rapidly eroding due to a mounting wave of alleged corruption that has flooded both mainstream and social media.

Namiwa singled out Chief Justice Mzikamanda, accusing him of ignoring urgent concerns raised by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA). “The inaction of the Chief Justice has led to a sudden and dramatic loss of confidence in the Judiciary,” Namiwa said.

The organisation also slammed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s recent payout to the defunct Finance Bank Malawi, arguing it is a blatant betrayal of public interest. “This decision forces ordinary, overtaxed Malawians to compensate an entity that no longer exists,” Namiwa said, adding that such outcomes deepen public outrage and suspicion of systemic corruption.

Attorney General Mbeta also came under fire. According to CDEDI, his alleged failure to respond adequately to questions about his fitness and suitability for office amid serious corruption allegations is unacceptable. “The Attorney General cannot remain in office while these doubts persist,” Namiwa declared.

CDEDI’s warning was clear and unequivocal: Mzikamanda and Mbeta have seven days to step down, or face mounting public pressure and intensified scrutiny from civil society.

“This is not a request—it is a demand grounded in accountability and public trust,” Namiwa stressed.

Malawians now watch closely as the seven-day countdown begins, awaiting a response that could redefine confidence in the nation’s legal system.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :