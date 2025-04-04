Nankhumwa Boosts Local Businesses with Road Maintenance in Chemusa, Magasa Ward

Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre Kabula, Getrude Nankhumwa, has reaffirmed her commitment to improving road infrastructure in her constituency as a way of stimulating local business development.

This pledge was made last Friday during her inspection of the Chemusa Marketing Road maintenance project. The road connects Blantyre through Namiwawa and is frequently used by commuters, especially those traveling to and from work.

According to Nankhumwa, the road is a critical route for daily business activities and serves as an alternative to the M1 road.

“I decided to maintain this road to help business operators attract more customers. Its poor condition had discouraged many people from using it,” Nankhumwa said.

She also disclosed that she is engaging the Roads Authority to address the deteriorating condition of the M1 road, which has developed large potholes.

Additionally, Nankhumwa revealed plans to rehabilitate the Mbayani Marketing Road and other routes under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects.

Themba Mkandawire, Director of Operations for Wilmi Construction Company, said the Chemusa project began on March 6 and is expected to be completed within two months. He assured the public that all work is being carried out in line with national construction standards to ensure durability.

Shadow Councillor for Chemusa Magasa Ward, Mrs. Elizabeth Tamaona M’gogodo, welcomed the development and commended the MP’s efforts.

Getrude Nankhumwa was initially elected as an independent MP before joining the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). She is currently a member of the People’s Development Party (PDP).

