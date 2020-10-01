Nankhumwa elected Malawi opposition leader:  Trounces Kusaila, Msaka in DPP race

Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency Kondwani Nankhumwa has been elected as leader of opposition in parliament on Thursday after trouncing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika’s pick Francis Kasaila and Bright Msaka.

The election was presided over by DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey at Parliament premises.

Nankhumwa won the contest with 38 votes while Kasaila got four votes ahead of Msaka who got a single vote – likely from himself.

In a brief comment after being elected, Nankhumwa told Nyasa Times that it was the ” honour and privilege ” of his political life to be elected by the party legislators as their leader.

He said the “faith and trust by party MPs bestowed upon me will be put to good use.”

Nankhumwa has been serving in the post with an agenda of “not opposition for opposition’s sake and only shine a torch on critical issues,” which prompted Mutharika to seek his ouster.

Leader of the backbenchers in Parliament, Victor Musowa , said the DPP legislators were solidly behind Nankhumwa’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey insists an elective convention will calm the infighting in the former governing party.

