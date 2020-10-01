Nankhumwa elected Malawi opposition leader: Trounces Kusaila, Msaka in DPP race
Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central Constituency Kondwani Nankhumwa has been elected as leader of opposition in parliament on Thursday after trouncing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika’s pick Francis Kasaila and Bright Msaka.
The election was presided over by DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey at Parliament premises.
Nankhumwa won the contest with 38 votes while Kasaila got four votes ahead of Msaka who got a single vote – likely from himself.
In a brief comment after being elected, Nankhumwa told Nyasa Times that it was the ” honour and privilege ” of his political life to be elected by the party legislators as their leader.
He said the “faith and trust by party MPs bestowed upon me will be put to good use.”
Nankhumwa has been serving in the post with an agenda of “not opposition for opposition’s sake and only shine a torch on critical issues,” which prompted Mutharika to seek his ouster.
Leader of the backbenchers in Parliament, Victor Musowa , said the DPP legislators were solidly behind Nankhumwa’s leadership.
Meanwhile, Jeffrey insists an elective convention will calm the infighting in the former governing party.
Nakhumwa just has to be suspended from the party. Jeffrey will try to quickly organize a sham convetion to crown Nankhumwa as president, the NGC has to act quickly before these UTM guys play the dirty trick again of letting Nankhumwa win.
Of all people celebrating Nakhumwa are UTM folks. Because they have a plan which even MCP has to be weary about. Nankhumwa has to be removed removed from the party asap.
DPP stinks.
In as much as these dpp MPs appear to have genuine concerns, I do not think that the path they are taking and more especially what transpired today is the right way of identifying a leader of opposition in parliament. The responsibility rests with the party and not just parliamentarians. Therefore, this can and will easily be challenged by party stalwarts. It is also possible that this sect of dpp MPs are being bankrolled by outside elements. All in all, this wrangle has only just begun as there will be more twists and turns ahead. Watch this space…
It came to pass so fast indeed! I commented last night that trying to challenge Nankhumwa for the position of Leader of Opposition in parliament will leave the challengers with egg all over their faces and that has just happened. I do not know much about Nankhumwa as i only follow Malawi politics from a foreign country, but it seems to me he is a charismatic leader and modern politics is all about charisma. Charismatic leaders are liked naturally without even breaking a sweat to woow followers. Now these other ‘command leaders’ that Mutharika wants to appoint do not have… Read more »
This is sham led by Jeffrey, DPP has 62 Mps, where were the other mps and why didn’t they partake.
Nakhumwa is not a worthy leader of any political party let alone DPP of Bingu, we need idealism, ideology and vision in a leader. DPP has got those calibre sadly Nakhumwa, as popular as he might be. Btw it mistify me why that is. But he is not the suitable candidate to move this party forward.
The biggest pretender of ALL TIMES
Nde awawa mukuti adzitsutsa Chakwera?????
Mp’S WHO TRUELLY LOVE DPP AND HAVE VOTED FOR NANKHUMWA WILL
REGRET SOON
Koma usiku amagona bwanji mkuluyu? Ndi dzina la mwini wake
omwalira? Eish
Adad siziwathela…osangozisiya bwanji ????? Nyekhwe….
Akamuna a 37 point ku opposition ukooooo! Hehehehehe