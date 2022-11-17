Nankhumwa takes govt to task over the sale of donated AIP fertilizer

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has taken government to task over its decision to include donated fertilizer on Affordable Input Program (AIP) list for sale.

Nankhumwa said there is need for government to bring a statement in parliament on AIP before President Chakwera launches the program on 19th November. Government Chief Whip Jacob Hara has said ministerial statement on Affordable Inputs Program is ready and will be presented in the house soon.

Meanwhile, Agriculture authorities have announced completion of all preparatory processes for the 2022/2023 AIP.

In a statement, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Medrina Mloza Banda, states that procurement of fertilizer is almost completed and most of the required quantity is already in the country.

Mloza Banda adds that about 2.5 million farming households have been registered and are expected to benefit from the programme.

Beneficiary farmers are expected to be parting with K15,000 for a 50 kilogram bag of AIP fertiliser.

The AIP program is scheduled to be launched this Saturday in Dedza district.

