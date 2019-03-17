Nankhumwa tours Ntcheu to boost Chimulirenji: ‘Mutharika’s choice of running mate good for DPP’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has said two-term parliamentarian for Ntcheu Northeast, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, has served the people of Ntcheu and Malawi with utmost loyalty, dedication and diligence both as an MP and Cabinet minister.

“He has served his party and His Excellency President Professor Peter Mutharika with the same level of temerity. This is the reason why the President picked him as his presidential running-mate during the forthcoming elections,” Nankhumwa told hundreds of DPP supporters at a constituency meeting at Mtumba Primary School in the constituency on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He called on the people of Ntcheu Northeast to be grateful for the President’s decision to pick “one of your own” to be the country’s Vice President.

“You will have to reciprocate the President’s good gesture by coming out in large numbers on May 21 and vote for President Mutharika, Honourable Chimulirenji and DPP councilors. Doing so shall also guarantee you continued rapid social and economic development,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government and Rural Development minister and MP for Mulanje Central.

Nankhumwa then encouraged members who had left DPP after being deceived to join other political parties in the constituency and the district to return to their party so that they do not miss out on the May 21 victory party. He cautioned DPP position holders at all levels against barring any “prodigal sons and daughters” from returning to the party, warning they risk disciplinary action.

He said the people of Ntcheu have, over the years, demonstrated undivided and constant support for the DPP and its leadership and that he was optimistic that come May 21, they will offer the same level of support.

“I have come here to assure you that the President administration will continue to facilitate various social and economic development projects in the area to improve people’s livelihoods in a sustainable manner,” he said.

Nankhumwa said the President had assured him that the road from M1 at Ntcheu Boma that passes through Mphepo Zinayi in the Ntcheu Northeast constituency, through to Kandewu would be a tarmac road. Construction of the new road would start as early as next month, he pledged.

He also said government would soon upgrade Mphepo Zinayi Health Centre into a fully-fledged dispensary, which shall include construction of a maternity wing. Government would also construct a boarding secondary school at Chiluzi and Manjawira Community Technical College in order to train the youths in various technical skills.

He also pledged loans for unemployed youths under MARDEF.

“The President is aware that one of the major challenges here is water. Additionally, many households did not harvest enough maize last season due to army worms attack on the crop. I wish to assure you that government would accelerate construction of bore holes here and provide piped water from Mpira Dam to ease water problems.

“Relief food items will be distributed to all vulnerable households. The President is also aware that people walk long distances to buy maize and that government would soon establish an ADMARC depot in the area to ease the problem,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa hailed Chimulirenji for fostering rapid social economic development during his tenure, which included the electrification of the area, construction of a magnificent headmaster’s house and power installation at Katsitsi School and construction of school blocks, including one at Mtumba Primary School.

He said there was need, though, for additional classroom blocks at Mtumba and other primary schools where enrolment figures are swelling every year.

Other speakers at the rally included Village Headman Chiluzi, T/A Ganya, Ntcheu DPP District governor who is also MP for Ntcheu South, Damson Chimalira, DPP eastern region secretary, Kamphonda Ngozo, central region Director of Women, Marriam Chimbalanga, DPP Director of Economic Affairs, Ralph Joona and DPP Director of Research and MP for Zomba Chisi, Mark Botomani, among others.

Earlier, Nankhumwa held two separate closed-door meetings with T/As Ganya, Njolomole, and Chakhumbila and other traditional leadrs, and DPP constituency leaders. He told reporters he met them in order to appreciate the core challenges affecting the area and how best they, together, can deal with them.

