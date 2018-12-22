Nankhumwa triumphs in Mulanje Central primaries, says DPP will win in 2019

Nankhumwa at the primaries But has no challenger

Supporters cheering Nankhumwa

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has won governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries in Mulanje Central constituency without any opposition.



Amid heavy rains, DPP constituency committee members came in large numbers to endorse their loved parliamentarian.



When one of the presiding officers, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba set the process in motion, it was adequately evident from the chanting crowd that Nankhumwa, the incumbent, would win without any opposition.



“President (Peter) Mutharika and the NGC assigned I and my colleague (Victoria Kingstone, DPP deputy national director of women) to preside over the primary elections here. The only name for the parliamentary primaries that we have is that of Honourable Nankhumwa, who is here.



“But for the sake of democracy, may I still invite anyone who would like to challenge the Honourable MP,” said Ntaba.



No one came forward to challenge Nankhumwa and Ntaba proceeded to declare Nankhumwa DPP official parliamentary candidate for Mulanje Central constituency in the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.



In his brief remarks, Nankhumwa expressed gratitude to all his supporters and pledged to continue serving them with selfless diligence, hard work, honesty, dedication and loyalty.

Nankhumwa (c) gets DPP ticket for 2019

He said he would ensure that the “unprecedented” social and economic progress that the area has achieved in the last five years should continue during his next tenure as MP.

He said President Mutharika and DPP shall win the next polls but urged supporters to come out in large numbers on the polling day to ensure that victory is indeed achieved.



He also saluted President Mutharika and the entire DPP top leadership for ensuring that primaries are held in all constituencies “in a free and transparent manner as a way of entrenching and enhancing intraparty democracy”.



“We are indeed a progressive and very democratic political organization. This is evident in the way the party has conducted its primaries so far” concluded Nankhumwa, who is also DPP vice president responsible for southern region and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.



The DPP Mulanje Central constituency primaries were held at Chisitu Primary School ground on Saturday, December 22 2018.



The primaries included those of ward councillors.

In the primaries for Mtenjela Ward, Thokozani Namoyo won with 965 votes, trouncing Abigail Khamisa and Martha Chiweta, who got 389 and 174, respectively.

In Chisitu Ward primaries, Isaac Bulazio got 685 votes against Collins Kazembe’s 616 votes and Hannah Nankota’ 44.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :