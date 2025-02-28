NAP and HRDC Commend President’s Parliamentary Engagement, Urge Responsible Budget Scrutiny

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have praised President [Name] for his bold and unprecedented decision to appear before Parliament to engage directly with lawmakers and address national concerns. Despite criticism surrounding the State of the Nation Address (SONA), they believe the President’s willingness to interact with legislators marks “a commitment to transparency and democratic accountability.”

“This sets an important precedent for executive-legislative dialogue,” the statement read. “The President’s outlined commitments to infrastructure development and national progress are commendable, but these must now be backed by decisive action to improve the livelihoods of Malawians. Rhetoric alone will not suffice—tangible, time-bound implementation is imperative.”

As Malawi grapples with economic challenges, including inflation and the rising cost of living, NAP and HRDC urged the government to take “bolder steps in stabilizing the economy.” They acknowledged the President’s proposed measures to curb inflation but insisted that these must be reinforced with “concrete policy actions to ease economic pressure on struggling households.”

“Sustained fuel availability remains crucial for economic stability,” the statement continued. “We call for long-term strategies to prevent recurrent shortages.”

With the 2025 National Budget Statement scheduled for presentation on February 28, 2025, NAP and HRDC expressed confidence in the Minister of Finance’s approach. “The Minister has demonstrated a commendable willingness to listen and craft a budget that responds to the pressing needs of Malawians,” they stated. “In the face of deep economic challenges, he requires the collective support of all stakeholders to fulfill this critical mandate.”

The statement also highlighted the recent MK78 billion food security grant signed with the World Bank, calling it a “crucial opportunity to strengthen social protection and economic resilience.” They urged the government to ensure that the funds are “transparently and effectively allocated so that they directly benefit those most in need.”

NAP and HRDC did not shy away from criticizing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing them of failing to engage in responsible opposition. “Parliament had a prime opportunity to hold the President accountable, challenge policies, and propose alternative solutions—but instead, the DPP chose evasion,” they said. “We urge the August House to play its needed oversight role during the presentation of the national budget statement.”

Reaffirming their commitment to “economic stability, social justice, and democratic accountability,” the organizations emphasized the need for “bold leadership, constructive dialogue, and a collective commitment to national progress.”

