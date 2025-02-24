NAP condemned Machinga Nselema DPP sponsored violence

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has strongly condemned the destruction the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vehicles and brutal attacks on MCP members in Nselema, Machinga district on 23rd February, 2025.

In a press statement NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe says the reckless attacks and escalating violence, especially happening in an area known as Democratic Progressive Party stronghold, leaves a dangerous path towards national instability as the country is approaching to 16th September 2025 General Elections.

“This latest incident is part of worrying trend of political motivated violence that has occurred in Mbowe, Old Town and Msundwe in Lilongwe, Mponela in Dowa, Ndirande in Blantyre, Nsanje, Chikwawa and Mangochi,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further said that, these acts of violence reflect a deliberate systematic as well as efforts to instill fear, suppressing political involvement of children in violent acts that undermine democratic processes.

NAP is calling political parties to act responsibly and commit to de-escalation as the quest of power should come at the expense of unity, security and democratic principles that define Malawi.

NAP is therefore demanding swift actions from law enforcement agencies to investigate and hold accountability.

“We also urge the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Political leaders, Peace and Unity Commission, Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and all stakeholders to actively promote peaceful engagement and ensure a safe electrol environment for all,” the statement concluded.

