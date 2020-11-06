National Bank of Malawi supports ICAM lake conference with K3m donation

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K3 million to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) towards their annual lake conference scheduled for 12 to 14 November 2020 in Mangochi.

Speaking in Blantyre during the cheque presentation ceremony on Wednesday, NBM plc Chief Finance Officer Masauko Katsala said the conference is important as it is coming amidst the economic disruption as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I understand that the theme for this year’s annual conference is ‘Prudent Financial Management: Key to business resilience in the midst of COVID 19’. This theme could not have come at a better time. We all know how the Covid-19 pandemic has completely distracted our way of life and we eagerly wait what our accountants will discuss and agree on at this conference. We have to get our lives back,” said Katsala.

He said the bank will benefit from the deliberations and solutions which will be offered at the conference as it will attract a lot of participants from different sectors namely government officials, parastatals, NGOs, development partners and members of the private sector.

Receiving the donation, ICAM Chief Executive Officer Dr Francis Chinjoka Gondwe hailed NBM plc for supporting the lakeshore conferences every year.

“It is pleasing that the resilient National Bank of Malawi, which every year partners us in hosting the lakeshore conference, has stepped forward again in the realization that the deliberations at the meeting have great impact in mitigating the disastrous effects of COVID 19,” said Gondwe.

He said the conference has been held in the light of the economic repercussions that have arisen as a result of COVID 19.

The conference will be opened by the Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu and it is expected that around 700 delegates are expected to attend the conference and Gondwe was quick to point out that COVID 19 preventive measures will earnestly be adhered to.

Gondwe said among the array of speakers at the conference will be a motivational and leadership speaker Stef du Plessis from South Africa while local speakers comprise of Zandile Shaba, Madalo Mwenelupembe, Edith Jiya, Emmanuel Chokani, Simon Itaye, John Kamanga and Lusayo Biswick.

