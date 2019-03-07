National Bank, Silver Grey Club inject K1m for cancer awareness

The Blantyre-based Silver Grey Club in conjunction with National Bank has donated K1 Million to Hope for Cancer Foundation (HFCOF) an organization that champion’s cancer awareness national wide.

A statement made by the club’s Chairperson Dr Kondwani Chalulu on Wednesday indicated that the donated funds are proceeds from a so called ‘Movember Movement’ which is an initiative that solicits funds from a no shave November where men are encouraged to spare their shaving costs and donations to finance efforts aimed at improving early cancer detection, diagnosis and effective treatment to reduce preventative deaths.

“The no shave November helps in raising money to finance awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide by encouraging men to get involved,” explained Chalulu.

According to Chalulu who is also a general SSurgeon specialist in breast disease, men needs to adopt annual checkups, seek awareness of family history on cancer and adopt healthier lifestyle to stay safe from cancer.

According to founder and Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Hope for Cancer Foundation, Blandina Kondowe, the cancer deaths Malawi is losing out to are avoidable only if people are empowered with knowledge of the early signs of cancers for them to seek timely medical attention.

Kondowe added that, despite cancer treatment being readily available in the country, lack of the disease’s awareness among Malawians is resulting in late diagnosis which is then translating into cancer deaths.

“The challenge in Malawi is that cancer is being detected in late stages when very little can be done to save lives and this is due to lack of adequate awareness hence our organization priotizes the awareness aspect,” explained Kondowe.

Kondowe emphasized that cancer is a progressive diseases that is fully curable if detected on time hence the need to intensify on awareness.

However, Kondowe highlighted that for Malawi, Cervical cancer is the main fatal cancer despite it being one of the easies cancers to cure if timely detected.

To counter cervical, HFCFO is targeting rural women groupings such village saving groups to increase the disease’s awareness among most women and most particularly the rural based who are information deprived hence on high risk.

“Cervical cancer is the top killer cancer in Malawi and the country tops the list in the Sub Sahara region with 9 women losing their lives to the disease on a daily basis,” added Kondowe.

