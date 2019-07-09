National blackout cripples Malawi: Escom probes cause

Malawians on Monday evening faced a nationwide power outage that last for an hour as the country was in darkness.

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) confirmed that the nation was experiencing a national blackout and apologised to consumers.

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi said he did not have concrete information on what had caused the power outages.

“We are investigating to establish the cause of the outage,” he said.

The outage started at about 4:15pm.

