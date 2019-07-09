National blackout cripples Malawi: Escom probes cause

Malawians on Monday evening faced a nationwide power outage that last for an hour as the country was in darkness.

Health workers using mobile phone light during blackout

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) confirmed  that the nation was experiencing a national blackout and apologised to consumers.

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi said he did not have concrete information on what had caused the power outages.

“We are investigating to establish the cause of the outage,” he said.

The outage started at about 4:15pm.

The dreamer
Guest
The dreamer

Upgrade the system mwatani kodi.

Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Am used to blackout

