National Planning Commission Director General Thomas Munthali tips university graduands on employability skills

The National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali has advised university graduates to acquire additional employability skills if they are to secure employment after their education.

Munthali said the world is becoming more competitive each passing day; hence, graduates need to have skills in leadership, communication, networking and more education to add more value to themselves.

He was speaking at the sixth congregation ceremony of Pentecostal Life University (PLU) in Lilongwe today. The university has graduated 430 students today.

“I am also happy to hear that the university’s theme for this occasion is ‘we shall soar high like an eagle for we have finished the race’. This is a great theme couched on faith as it expresses the aspirations of the founder and management in the envisaged outcomes of their students. I would want to suggest though to the graduands that soaring high indeed you must, but you have not reached the end of the race yet. In fact, you just have started a new journey – that is why this event is called a commencement event,” he said.

Munthali said he was pleased to hear that PLU undertook a tracer study, which has provided useful information on how the students are performing in industry and also their perception of the university programmes.

He said this is very important as it helps the university in the review process of its programmes and to ensure that standards are improving at all times.

Munthali took advantage of the occasion to challenge children from the rich families to regard education as their best parent.

“Your parents’ riches are theirs and so work towards your own economic independence. As mortal beings, they will not be there forever. Know also that academic papers alone are not enough, but you need to add other employability skills like leadership, communicating well, networking and more education to add more value to yourselves because the world is becoming more competitive each passing day,” emphasized.

“And whenever you are given an opportunity to speak or lead or take part in any event, grab the opportunity and display the best of yourself and your talents. These value adding elements will come back handy for you one day. It is what will distinguish you from the rest because you will all have gotten the same academic degree today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Munthali has commended PLU management for providing programmes that are tailored towards making students innovative and capable of creating employment through entrepreneurship.

He said this is critical as Malawi takes steps towards the realization of the new vision – Malawi 2063.

