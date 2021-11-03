National Planning Commission needs US$15bn to implement the first 10-year plan

The National Planning Commission (NPC) – …… – has disclosed it will need $15 billion to implement the first 10-year plan, as the country races towards attainment of what was outlined in the Malawi 2063 development blueprint.

NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Munthali made the remarks in Lilongwe on Tuesday during a press briefing the Commission jointly held with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms.

The presser was arranged to inform the nation about the upcoming the 2021 National Development Conference and the launch of the MW2063 First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1).

State President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is expected to preside over launch, which will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) from the 8-9 November, 2021.

Munthali disclosed that stated funds will go towards addressing catalytic interventions, which have been determined to contribute to the MIP-1 two miles stones of graduating the country to a middle income status and meeting most of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

He said the conference will offer a platform for candid discussion on key development issues that are retarding Malawi’s development hence requiring remedial attention.

“In line with this year’s theme, which is: ‘Together Commencing the journey to an inclusive wealthy and self-reliant nation’, the conference will also help to hold each other accountable in an effort to accelerate the realization of Malawi’s own defined destiny of an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation,” said Munthali.

The Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, coordinated the development of the MIP-1, which is aimed at graduating the country to a middle-income nation by 2030; and also meeting most of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the same 2030, this being the last Decade of Action.

According to Munthali, MIP-1 has been modelled in the lines of the pillars and enablers of the Malawi 2063 to ensure alignment to the vision and continuity in implementation of transformative interventions over time.

MIP-1 also involves a series of consultations and validation with various stakeholders including Government ministries, private sectors, media and civil society organizations to make sure that transformative projects and programs are being implemented accordingly.

It also presents prioritized flagship programs and projects that will accelerate Malawi’s progress towards creating an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation and largely a collection of minimum catalytic interventions that has been determined to contribute a middle-income status, added the NPC director.

In his remarks, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Planning, Development and Public Sector Reforms, Winford Masanjala, said they will ensure MIP-1 is being implemented at a right time to enable the country gain the middle-income projections for 2030 and 2063.

The Commission and ministry expect that the conference will enable them to discuss and agree on the priorities for implementation in the 2021 to 2023 fiscal years, which will be presented by the leads of pillar and enabler coordination groups.

The conference has received technical and financial support from the Office of the President and Cabinet, State House, Office of the Vice President, Standard Bank of Malawi, NBS Bank, Airtel Malawi and the UN family.

