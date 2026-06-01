National shame: 88% of street children have parents, government reveals

A shocking government revelation has exposed a painful national crisis: the vast majority of children living on Malawi’s streets are not orphans, but children with parents who have failed, abandoned or permitted them to survive in some of the country’s harshest environments.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha disclosed on Saturday that 88 percent of Malawi’s estimated 4,000 street-connected children have at least one living parent. Even more disturbing, 56 percent reportedly go to the streets with the knowledge or permission of their parents or guardians.

The figures, revealed during the commemoration of the International Day of Families and Street-connected Children at Lunzu Primary School in Blantyre, have raised serious questions about the state of family responsibility in Malawi.

The statistics challenge a common assumption that most street children are on their own because they have lost their parents. Instead, they suggest that thousands of children are being pushed onto the streets by a combination of family collapse, neglect, poverty and parental failure.

“Family breakdown, violence, neglect, substance abuse, poverty and inadequate social protection systems continue to push children into the street,” Navicha said.

For many child rights advocates, the numbers represent more than a social problem—they signal a deepening crisis within the country’s family structures.

Children who should be in school, under parental care and protected from harm are instead being exposed daily to violence, criminal exploitation, substance abuse, hunger and abuse on the streets.

Navicha warned that the consequences extend far beyond the children themselves.

“A nation with broken families can hardly shape its future because families are the cornerstone of society. We cannot discuss economy, development or a prosperous Malawi when families are broken,” she said.

Her remarks amount to a stark warning that the country’s development ambitions could be undermined if family structures continue to deteriorate.

“We cannot achieve Malawi 2063 if family roles and responsibilities are neglected,” she added.

Traditional leaders say the crisis is being fuelled by growing parental abandonment, particularly by fathers.

Senior Chief Kapeni painted a grim picture of men walking away from their responsibilities, leaving women to raise children alone under difficult economic conditions.

“There are some men who marry, have children and then abandon the family to marry another wife. Sometimes they go through up to five marriages, leaving children behind without their father’s support,” he said.

The chief’s comments highlight a pattern that many communities say is becoming increasingly common—children paying the price for broken relationships and absent parents.

The revelation that more than half of street-connected children are allowed onto the streets by their own guardians has sparked concerns that poverty is increasingly forcing families into desperate choices.

With rising living costs, unemployment and food insecurity affecting many households, some parents appear unable—or unwilling—to provide adequate care and supervision.

Project Hope US Country Representative Tiwonge Moyo said there is an urgent need to educate parents and guardians about their responsibilities towards children.

She said development partners remain committed to working with government to strengthen families and protect vulnerable children.

But the figures released by government suggest Malawi is confronting a troubling reality: thousands of children are not being abandoned by fate, but by the very people entrusted with their care.

And unless that reality is addressed, the growing population of children on the streets may become one of the most damning indicators of a society struggling to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

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