NBM, Airtel Malawi confuse customers with contradicting statements on money transfers

Customers of the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) and Airtel Malawi Limited, probably a leading mobile phone service provider in Malawi, have expressed disappointment with the contradiction in statements on the status of mobile money services between the two institutions.

On Friday morning, NBM announced that it had suspended transfers to and from Airtel Money via all its platforms, which include Mo626ice, Mo626 Digital+, and Banknet360.

But barely hours after the circulation of this announcement, Airtel Malawi Limited wrote its customers individually, informing them that they “can now send money to and from National Bank.”

“The problem has been resolved,” screamed the announcement.

But this has left customers of the two institution wondering whether the problem has indeed been resolved or not.

An Area 25-based customer, John Khosa, reacted: “I am becoming more and more confused because I don’t know which company I should believe. What is their problem?”

We are yet to get a comment from both NBM and Airtel Malawi Limited on the matter.

