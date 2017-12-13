NBM awards Poly, MCA basketball cheer teams: Mo626 finals this weekend

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Tuesday presented cheques worth K200,000 to Polytechnic and Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) Mo626 College Basketball cheer teams for ‘making too much noise’ in supporting their teams.

Each cheer team got a cheque of K100, 000 for their ‘noise’ both on the basketball court and on social media platforms in the on-going K30 million Mo626 College Basketball competition which goes to the wire this weekend in Lilongwe.

Presenting the cheques, NBM Products Promotion Executive Muti Chibwana said they decided to award the cheers teams to add colour and pomp to the competition.

“We are excited that you are cheering your teams very well, not just on the basketball court but also on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Our aim is to make this Mo626 College Basketball competition full of life and vibes so that we can revive the game,” said Chibwana.

She said the finals of the competition which started two months ago with regional playoffs will be staged this coming weekend in Lilongwe starting on Friday.

“The games will be played at ABC, Macon Gym in Lilongwe. On Friday the games will start at 2.00 pm and on Saturday, they will start at 8.00 am. We expect to have a grand finale because we have seen the morale pumping up from the day we started these games,” said Chibwana.

The finals were expected to be played last weekend but were moved forward following a tragic road accident at Ntakataka in Dedza on November 26, 2017 where four students from Mzuni, Mzuzu Technical and Polytechnic lost their lives when they were coming from Must Ndata Campus for the quarterfinals of the same competition.

Chibwana said due to the accident, Mzuzu Technical are unable to raise a team. Mzuzu Technical qualified for both mens and ladies categories semi finals.

“So the teams battling out in the semi finals of the competition include Poly, African Bible College (ABC), MCA Lilongwe and MCA Blantyre in the Men’s category while the ladies category has ABC, Bunda, Chancol and Luanar NRC Campus,” she said.

Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) vice general secretary Banthali Banda said they discussed with the sponsors to shift the dates of the finals due to the tragedy.

