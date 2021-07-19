NBM partners MHC on digital payments

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has partnered with Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) to collect payments from its clients on the bank’s digital platforms.

NBM plc Head of Digital Financial Services, William Kaunda, said in an interview yesterday that apart from collecting different payments over the counter, the bank will also be collecting the payments on its digital platforms starting with its Mo626ice mobile banking platform before adding the internet banking platform Banknet360 and Mo626 Digital+.

“We want to make it easy for customers of both institutions to make payments using our digital channels so that we decongest our banking halls and also considering that we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be safer for people to make these payments using these digital channels,” said Kaunda.

MHC Public Relations Officer, Ernestina Lunguzi, said making payments through the Mo626ice platform will provide a convenient mode of remitting bills and other payments on the part of their customers as well as improving revenue collection and reconciliation.

“Our customers will avoid bank queues and travel distances but will also save time. This is also coming in the wake of the Corporation being sensitive to Covid-19 prevention measures. It will also propel debtors to pay quickly for services,” said Lunguzi.

Explaining the process flow of the payments, Kaunda said after a customer has dialed *626# on their mobile phone, they will be asked to select their preferred account and enter their PIN after which they should go to the ‘make payment’ service option where they can select Malawi Housing Corporation.

Kaunda said that for first time users, prior to making a payment, the customer is required to register their MHC Debtor ID on the Mo626ice platform.

To do this, once the customer has logged in to Mo626ice, the customer is required to select the option to register their MHC Debtor ID and proceed to input the Debtor ID which starts with “SRG” followed by numbers.

He said that after successfully registering the Debtor ID, the customer can then initiate payment by selecting MHC payments under the Make Payments menu within the platform.

Customers can make payments towards Ground Rent, Hostel Rent, House Application Fee, House Rent, and many more.

