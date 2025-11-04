NBM plc awards 8 outstanding employees

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has honoured eight outstanding employees with platinum awards for their exceptional contribution, innovation, and dedication to service delivery across its service centres and subsidiaries in 2024.

The awards were presented during the Bank’s Staff Recognition Awards 2024 ceremony held at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence, Together We Shine’.

The top-performing employees received medals, certificates, and an all-expenses-paid seven-day holiday to Dubai with their spouses.

The initiative, according to the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya, is part of its continued efforts to recognize and motivate staff who demonstrate excellence in their work and uphold the bank’s service standards.

Jiya said the institution’s success in meeting customer expectations relies heavily on the dedication and morale of its employees.

“This is very significant because it is our staff that deliver to make our customers happy. This is one way of appreciating our staff, but also encouraging morale and the winning culture within our people. We believe when you celebrate success, you engrave a winning culture in people’s minds,” said Jiya.

Jiya further said the motivation and recognition drive is part of the Bank’s broader strategy to build a strong service culture by encouraging employees to go beyond routine tasks and deliver memorable customer experiences.

“We want our staff to be our heroes—the people who go beyond the norm to serve our customers and excite them. We want to recognize more of our staff and celebrate more of our teams. A motivated workforce means better service for our customers, and that’s what drives us.”

“These awards inspire others to work hard. They make the whole unit or service centre vibrant and motivated to serve customers better,” he said.

In his remarks, NBM plc Head of Digital Finance Services, William Kaunda, who also serves on the Rewards and Recognition Committee, said the Bank will continue with the initiative, adding that the process for selecting the 2025 awardees is already in progress.

“Come 2026, first quarter, we should be able to know who has won the 2025 excellence awards. We have seen a huge competition and a hardworking spirit among the employees, and this is what we want as a Bank,” said Kaunda.

One of the awardees, Client Coverage Manager, Nicholas Musaiwa described the recognition as both an honour and motivation to continue excelling.

“It feels so great, thank you so much to management of NBM plc. This is a great honour and privilege,” said Musaiwa.

He attributed his success to teamwork and shared values across the organization.

