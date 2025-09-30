NBM plc boosts KUHeS research conference with K10 Million 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K10 million towards the Research Dissemination Conference organized by the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) from October 1 to 3, in Blantyre.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony on Monday, NBM plc Account Relationship Manager in Corporate Banking Rachel Chirambo, said the Bank was proud to be associated with research that drives national and continental development.

“NBM plc’s interest is to support the development of the country. The research being conducted by KUHeS produces results that improve the well-being of the population. They are developing innovations such as new vaccines and health monitoring systems, all of which contribute to a healthier nation. Research dissemination also speaks to the Africa Agenda 2063 as well as Malawi Vision 2063, as the studies tackle practical issues that affect Malawi as a whole,” said Chirambo.

KUHeS Associate Professor of Mathematics and Biology, Benjamin Kumwenda, welcomed the donation, noting its importance in sustaining research activities and ensuring findings reach the public.

“Research is a huge undertaking and very costly. As a university, we cannot carry this work alone, so we rely on partners to support us. This donation greatly helps us fulfil our research obligations. The upcoming conference would not only showcase KUHeS’ research but also highlight how evidence-based knowledge can influence policy, clinical practice, and behavioural change.”

“Discussions will focus on how research contributes to healthier populations, job creation, and foreign exchange inflows through project funding, all central to achieving Malawi 2063’s human capital development pillar. Through research, we create a healthier population, which is vital for economic growth. A healthy population is the backbone of the economy, whether in farms, banks, or industries. Beyond immediate health gains, research also drives foreign exchange earnings and employment opportunities,” said Kumwenda.

The conference is themed ‘Multidisciplinary Research: Key to Economic Development’, and will bring together academics, policymakers, development partners, and the general public.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :