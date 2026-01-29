NBM plc boosts Veterans chess tourney with K5 million support

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K5 million to the Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) Veterans Chess Tournament aimed at strengthening the development of the sport through structured and inclusive competitions.

The tournament will be hosted at the Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on February 20, 2026.

Speaking during the cheque presentation on Wednesday, NBM plc Business Development Manager James Ngalande said the support is directed towards the growth of chess, with particular focus on organized tournaments such as the Veterans and the Inter-College competitions.

Ngalande said the initiatives are designed to promote inclusion, intellectual growth, and intergenerational engagement, noting that the Bank views investment in sport as part of a broader national development strategy.

“At NBM plc, we believe that true national development goes beyond banking. It includes investing in people, ideas and platforms that nurture discipline, strategic thinking and lifelong learning.”

“Chess occupies a special place in the bank’s corporate social investment portfolio because of its emphasis on intellect, patience and strategy—values that align with the bank’s brand as a leading financial institution. The donation builds on the bank’s previous support for the sport, including the sponsorship of Malawi’s youth chess team to an international championship in Zimbabwe last year,” said Ngalande.

Ngalande added that by supporting veterans and inter-college competitions, the bank is contributing to the lifelong mental wellness of veteran players, youth development and intellectual excellence among students, mentorship across generations, and the overall growth of chess as an organized sport in Malawi.

SRCL Chairperson, Martin Nyamilandu thanked NBM plc for the continued support, saying the donation will help recognize the role veteran players have played in laying a strong foundation for the growth of chess in the country.

“The donation will go a long way in appreciating the veterans. NBM plc has been our greatest partner,” said Nyamilandu.

Veteran chess player Tutule Msukwa also welcomed the gesture, expressing gratitude to the bank for recognizing the importance of supporting veteran players and their contribution to the development of the game.

“Chess helps with planning and discipline. To win a game, you need these qualities, and the same applies to everything we do, whether at school, at work or in business,” said Msukwa.

