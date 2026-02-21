NBM plc gives 1,000 bags of maize relief in Zomba

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has handed over 1,000 bags of maize to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in support of the National Food Relief Initiative for people affected by hunger in Zomba.

The handover ceremony took place at St. Anthony in Traditional Authority Mlumbe as part of NBM plc’s K300 million commitment made in January in response to President Peter Mutharika’s declaration of the State of Disaster caused by prolonged dry spell in 11 districts.

Speaking after the donation on Thursday, NBM plc’s Chief Operations Officer, Masauko Katsala, said the institution felt duty-bound to respond to the national appeal as a responsible corporate citizen.

“As the ‘Bank of the Nation’, we felt compelled to respond when the appeal was made. Our customers are Malawians, and we operate within Malawi. Supporting this initiative is part of our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve and contributing to national development,” said Katsala.

He added that the K300 million contribution forms part of the Bank’s broader culture of corporate responsibility.

“We have pledged a donation of K300 million, which has been incorporated into the budget presented today. At NBM plc, responding to such appeals is not a one-off activity; it is part of our culture and long-standing commitment to supporting the communities where we operate. Giving back is embedded in who we are as a Bank,” said Katsala.

Principal Secretary for Administration in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Rashid Ntelera, commended the NBM plc for the timely intervention, noting that the donation will significantly support affected households.

“So far, the progress has been very good. We requested a full support package amounting to K7.1 billion. What we have received so far, including the assistance delivered today and the support we received earlier in Blantyre in February, brings us close to that figure, and it may even end up being less than initially projected. This means that the response has exceeded what we originally asked for,” said Ntelera.

Zomba District Commissioner Musandide Misinjo said the prolonged dry spells have affected the farmers who are now seeking help to re-establish themselves.

“Due to these conditions, many farmers have uprooted their failed crops and are now replanting drought-resilient varieties. Government, together with its partners, has intervened by distributing sweet potato vines and cassava cuttings to help households cope and rebuild food security,” said Misinjo.

He revealed that about 8,145 families across the district have been affected by hunger, including approximately 3,000 from the area of Senior Chief Mlumbe alone.

One of the beneficiaries, Joyce Mwanza, expressed gratitude for the support, saying the maize will bring immediate relief to struggling households.

“The maize we have received will help us feed our children and bring relief to our households. We are truly grateful for the support National Bank has given us today,” said Mwanza.

