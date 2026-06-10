NBM plc Puts Digital Banking at the Core of Growth Strategy

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says digital banking is now the backbone of its growth strategy as the institution intensifies efforts to strengthen its market leadership, expand customer reach, and deepen financial inclusion across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at the NBM plc Stakeholder Engagement meeting held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya said the Bank is deliberately investing heavily in digital innovation to respond to changing customer expectations and evolving financial services trends.

Jiya said NBM plc’s long-term ambition is to become Malawi’s leading digital-first bank, anchored on strong technology platforms and customer-centric innovation.

“As we advance, we plan to continue our leadership position in digital banking because our vision is to be the number one digital bank in Malawi. We are therefore investing significantly in digital platforms to ensure we continue building on the gains we have already achieved,” said Jiya.

The Bank said its digital transformation agenda is already delivering measurable results, with its flagship mobile banking platform, Mo626 Digital+, continuing to perform strongly in the market.

Mo626 Digital+ was recently named Best Digital Banking Solution at the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Corporate Awards—an accolade the Bank has now retained for three consecutive years, underscoring its dominance in the digital banking space.

Jiya said the platform has become a key revenue driver for the Bank while also improving customer convenience and access to financial services.

“Our digital platform continues to generate significant income for the Bank. Beyond that, we are also rolling out new financial products, including loans and overdraft facilities, designed to support our customers in growing their businesses,” he said.

He further revealed that NBM plc is strategically directing financing towards productive sectors of the economy, including mining and commodity production, with the aim of strengthening foreign exchange generation in the country.

“We are financing mining and commodity production to help improve the supply of foreign currency in the economy,” Jiya said.

As part of its customer experience improvement drive, the Bank is also upgrading its ATM network. This includes replacing around 20 machines out of a fleet of 161 ATMs that have experienced recurring technical faults. The Bank is also training in-house technicians to improve maintenance response times and reduce service disruptions.

NBM plc said its broader digital ecosystem continues to expand through mobile banking, internet banking, agency banking, and mobile wallet services, all aimed at increasing accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide.

According to the Bank’s 2025 financial results, NBM plc recorded a profit after tax of K197 billion. During the same period, the institution remitted K141 billion to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), comprising K111 billion in direct taxes and K29 billion collected on behalf of government.

The Bank also invested K2.9 billion in Corporate Social Investment programmes, supporting initiatives in health, education, and scholarships across Malawi.

NBM plc says it will continue to align its digital transformation agenda with national development goals as it positions itself for sustained growth in a competitive banking environment.

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