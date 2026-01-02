NBM plc renovates Nankhwali Health Centre in Mangochi 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has handed over a completed floor upgrade work worth K12 million at Nankhwali Health Centre in Mangochi, boosting healthcare service delivery in the area.

Established in 1956, the facility serves a catchment population of more than 11,000 people.

Over time, the health centre faced a number of infrastructural challenges, including a damaged floor that affected daily operations and service provision.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Tuesday in Mangochi, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer, Harold Jiya, said the upgrade was implemented under the bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme, aimed at supporting institutions that deliver essential services to Malawians.

“As the ‘Bank of the Nation’, NBM plc, takes pride in serving the people of Malawi. This year, we committed K1 billion towards our CSI initiatives. When Nankhwali Health Centre approached us, we found it necessary to support the facility due to the large population it serves,” said Jiya.

He further commended the health centre’s administration for its dedication to improving the well-being of surrounding communities, adding that partnerships remain key to sustainable development.

In his remarks, the Right Reverend Montfort Sitima, Bishop of the Mangochi Diocese, welcomed the intervention, describing it as a timely intervention that will enhance healthcare delivery.

“As a health facility, we face numerous challenges in meeting the growing demand for services. We are often overwhelmed, but this support from the National Bank of Malawi will help us improve the quality of care we provide to our people,” said Bishop Sitima.

Speaking on behalf of patients, guardian Fatima Elison said the challenges they previously faced at the facility would now be a thing of the past.

“We experienced several challenges, including damaged floors that disrupted services. With this support, the hospital is now operating efficiently, and more women are confident to seek care here. We are grateful,” said Elison

During the handover ceremony, NBM plc also donated assorted items to mothers in the maternity ward as part of its Christmas season goodwill gesture.

