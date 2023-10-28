NBM supports Microfinance’s Inaugural Conference with K4.5 million 

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given the Malawi Microfinance Network (MAMN) K4.5 million for their inaugural annual lake conference which started in Mangochi on Thursday and ends on Saturday.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation at NBM head office on Tuesday, Head of Digital Financial Services, William Kaunda said the sponsorship is a symbol of the Bank’s dedication to the microfinance sector’s growth and the aspirations of an inclusive and self-reliant nation.

“The microfinance sector in Malawi has a proud tradition of working closely with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) who are playing a pivotal role in supporting economic growth.

“The financial services microfinance institutions offer extend far beyond the mere provision of finance. They have a profound impact on the lives of individuals, families, and communities by fostering financial inclusion.”

He said: “The conference’s theme, ‘Financial Inclusion, a Key Driver Towards Attaining the Malawi Vision 2063’ resonates deeply with our institution’s goals. We believe in a future where every Malawian has access to financial services and opportunities, where poverty is reduced, and prosperity is widespread.”

This conference serves as a platform to advance that vision.”

MAMN Chief Executive Officer Duncan Phulusa, thanked NBM plc for the donation adding that the conference is going to discuss financial inclusion towards attaining the Malawi Vision 2063 agenda.

“We came up with this bearing in mind that financial inclusion is not a one-man thing but a national agenda. So, it is not only microfinance institutions that will attend, Banks such as National Bank and other partners will also attend. If this country is to develop, one of the key drivers is financial inclusion,” said Phulusa.

