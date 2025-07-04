NBM urges SMEs to create more jobs

National Bank of Malawi (plc) has encouraged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to keep creating more jobs for Malawians after growing of their businesses.

The Bank’s Head of Treasury and Investment Banking, Harry Mukaka made the call after touring ZAMM Investments and Shoe Rubber in Lilongwe on Friday as part of the NBM SME month tours.

NBM plc committed the month of June as SME month where its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya and other Heads of Divisions visited several SMEs across the country prior to the International SME Day on June 27 and NBM plc held an SME Day exhibition at Gateway Mall in Lilongwe on June 28, 2025.

“Our aim of supporting SMEs is to see them grow and contribute to the economic growth of the country, and one way of achieving that is through the creation of employment opportunities for Malawians. We are glad to see that ZAMM Investments has managed to employ 300 Malawians,” said Mukaka.

NBM plc supported ZAMM Investments, which produces Cool Drop natural bottled water, Cool drinks, and toilet papers, to procure machinery in China.

ZAMM Investments Managing Director, Mohamed Tutla commended NBM plc for the support and the visit.

“It is very important that NBM paid us a visit and appreciate what we are doing than just talking on the phone and emails. National Bank offered us various financial services which are Sharia compliant. We were one of the first clients to be provided with this facility. The struggles are there about forex, but NBM gives us an opportunity when there is one,” said Tutla.

ZAMM Investments was also one of the SMEs that exhibited their products at the SME Exhibition Day which had 50 SMEs from across the country.

