NBS Bank Distances Itself from Charity Shield Incident, Says It Had No Role in Protocol or Security Decisions

NBS Bank has moved to clear its name following controversy surrounding the trophy presentation incident during the 2026 Charity Shield final at Bingu National Stadium, stating that it had no role in managing protocol or security at the event.

In a detailed statement released after concerns were raised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the bank expressed regret over the incident and the distress caused to Lilongwe City Mayor, Councillor Peter Banda, while emphasizing its respect for all public offices.

However, the bank was firm in clarifying the limits of its involvement, stressing that its role was strictly that of a sponsor.

“NBS Bank’s role in the Charity Shield event is that of a sponsor. Event delivery, including programme coordination, protocol arrangements and security management, is undertaken by the organisers and relevant responsible authorities under FAM and FIFA guidelines,” the statement reads.

The bank further underlined that at no point were its personnel involved in any security-related action, including the removal or attempted removal of any individual from the stage or procession area.

This clarification directly addresses public speculation that had linked the sponsor to the handling of events during the medal presentation.

NBS Bank also reaffirmed its strong working relationship with Lilongwe City Council and other stakeholders, stating its commitment to maintaining and strengthening these partnerships despite the incident.

The bank said it is now engaging the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and other relevant stakeholders to establish the full sequence of events, adding that it will rely only on verified facts and avoid speculation.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all engagements under our sponsorship reflect the highest standards of respect, professionalism and national pride,” the bank said.

While distancing itself from the operational failures, NBS Bank reaffirmed its continued support for football development in Malawi, noting that the Charity Shield remains an important platform for promoting unity, social impact and sporting excellence.

The bank also highlighted that this year’s Charity Shield will support the Green Girls Boarding Initiative, a project being implemented in partnership with Plan International Malawi at Emtuyeni Community Day Secondary School in Mzimba.

The incident, which occurred during the high-profile match between Mighty Wanderers and Big Bullets, has sparked wider debate about event management and protocol enforcement, with growing consensus that responsibility lies with organisers rather than sponsors.

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