NBS Bank, REIAMA in renewable energy partnership

NBS Bank Plc has strategically partnered with the Renewable Energy Industry Association of Malawi (REIAMA) to accelerate access to renewable energy solutions across the country.

Through this partnership, NBS Bank and REIAMA aim to foster sustainable growth within Malawi’s renewable energy sector by co-creating financing solutions tailored to the needs of both project developers and end-users of Renewable Energy Technologies (RET).

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Lilongwe on Thursday, NBS Bank’s Head of Government and International Relations, Mervin Donga, emphasised the Bank’s commitment to supporting the sector.

“We stand ready to work with REIAMA and other stakeholders in unlocking the full potential of the renewable energy value chain. This partnership is aligned with our purpose to support initiatives that drive inclusive growth and improve livelihoods through sustainable finance,” said Donga.

On his part, REIAMA President Brave Mhone applauded the agreement as a significant step towards realising a greener and more inclusive future for Malawi.

“This is not just a partnership on paper, but it is a commitment to co-create solutions, expand access, and develop together. By leveraging each other’s strengths, REIAMA and NBS Bank will help drive down barriers to renewable energy uptake, from financing to implementation,” said Mhone.

According to NBS Bank, the partnership marks the beginning of a coordinated effort to enable broader access to clean energy financing, stimulate local innovation, and encourage the productive use of renewable energy in both rural and urban settings.

