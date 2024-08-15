NCIC whips Chinese owned Steal Malata for breaking laws, closes its construction site

National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) has closed construction site belonging to the Chinese National Mr Yueng.

NCIC – Corporate Affairs Officer Lyford Gideon says the site was closed due to non Compliance of Laws which governs the construction industry.

He said as advocated by the Leadership of this country, Malawi operates under the rule of law.

“The law of this country demands that all construction projects should comply with the law i.e that there should be a contractor and a consultant on a project and that such projects should use sustainable construction materials,” he said.

He said this is in order to ensure that infrastructure is safe for users, of good quality and sustainable.

He said the Council noted defiance to its Stop Order and Compliance Orders issued to this particular client hence the action taken.

“The Council wishes to warn all other non-complying parties that the law will soon catch up with them because NCIC will not relent in ensuring that construction industry players comply with the law to the letter,” he said.

According to the stop order notice , the Council conducted an inspection visit to the construction site of the warehouse.

“It was observed that you have not engaged

NCIC registered Contractor and Consultant to provide the construction and supervision

services respectively as required by lavw.

Please be advised that the laws of Malawi governing the construction industry prohibit

any persons from carrying on any construction business in the construction industry unless registered by the Council,” Reads the notice in part.

According to the laws , it requires that any client intending to undertake construction works for a commercial or public project must engage registered contractor(s) and consultant(s) to provide the construction and supervision services respectively.

According to the law , the project must be registered with NCIC before the commencement.

“During the visits, the Council further noted the following; 1. No project sign board

2. No evidence of approved drawings/designs 3. Inadequate PPE

In view of these contraventions, a Stop Order is hereby issued, and you are requested to immediately suspend all construction works on the project until the Stop Order is lifted by the Council,” Reads the stop order in part.

According to the NCIC Chief Executive Officer Ehg. Gerald T. Khonje, the Stop Order shall be lifted upon submission of satisfactory evidence to the Council on the engagement of a duly registered consultant and contractor.

