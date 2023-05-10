NCST courts MPs to support rural-based innovators

In its continued effort to promote local talent and innovation, the government-funded National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) on Wednesday took members of Parliament (MPs) to Mzimba where a young man by the name Colred Nkosi invented hydroelectricity to address energy problems in his community.

Kasangazi Hydropower Electrical Power Plant is currently benefiting 30 households and a primary school in Group Village Head (GVH) Bondera Nyirenda in the area of Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande in Mzimba.

And in partnership with Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA), NCST is currently providing technical and financial support to the youthful innovator to enable him expand the system so that more households can benefit.

Led by NCST Chief Technology Transfer Officer Isaac Chingota, the entourage of members of Parliament sitting on the Parliamentary Committee on Education visited the power station, intake and a dam where Nkosi takes water to generate power.

The lawmakers also toured fields where farmers are growing maize under irrigation farming.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker for Thyolo Central, Ben Phiri, expressed satisfaction with the strides Nkosi is making to improve lives of the people in his community.

“This is quite impressive! We have every reason to push for more funding to promote local talents because even developed countries support innovators like Nkosi. As such, we wish to assure you we will support this project,” he said.

Phiri also commended community leaders for allocating a three-hectare land where the government, through TEVETA, intends to construct a School of Electrical Engineering in honour of Nkosi.

He said Malawi’s agenda for 2023 is science and technology and that introduction of vocational and technical skills training in rural areas is key in achieving not only Malawi 2063, but United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his remarks, Nkosi thanked the MPs for the visit as well as commitment to support his project.

NCST Chairperson of the Scientific and Awards Committee, Munday Makoko, said the aim of the visit was to familiarize lawmakers with what the Commission as it carries out its mandate of promoting and coordinating local innovation.

Makoko said they expect the MPs to lobby for more funding for the Science and Technology Fund so that more innovators can benefit.

On Thursday, NCST will to take the MPs to Areas 25 and 49 to appreciate other talents.

