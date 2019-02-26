Network confident more female candidates to triumph

NGO Gender Coordination Network has expressed confidence that the number of aspiring female parliamentarians will triumph in this years tripartite election is expected to rise.

This follows the increase in number of verified Members of Parliament to participate in the 2019 general elections by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

About 304 female MP’s are contesting in this year’s elections beating the 2014 figure of about 261.

Out of about 100 aspirants are contesting as independent candidates and this is after they were clobbered and some robed during primary elections in their respective political parties.

Innocent Haiya of NGO Gender Coordination Network has since called upon stakeholders to provide material and financial support to the female candidates.

According to Haiya, they expect representation of female MP’s to double from 10% in 2014 to 20% this year.

Meanwhile, OXFAM already responded to the call to support female candidates by donating five bicycles, bags and other campaign materials to one of the female sitting parliamentarian for Nsanje North Constituency Esther Mcheka Chilenje.

According to OXFAM officials, the donation will help the community champions to ease their mobility as they campaign for Mcheka Chilenje.

