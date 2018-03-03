Network to empower Malawi youth and couples with romantic skills: ‘Nankungwi Reality Show’

A renowned counseling organization called Marriage Education and Research Network (MERN) is on a rare mission of empowering youth and couples with romantic skills in order to cement their relationships and marriages.

MERN Director, Daniel Chibwana said his organization embarked on romantic skills empowerment among the youth and couples after noticing that the youth and couples lack some skills to run their affairs and marriages respetively.

“We want to teach the youth the skills which they can use in their courtships as sometimes they do pass through difficult situations which lead to fighting and separation so we want them to learn how they can handle these issues.

“In addition we want also to teach couples on positive parenting and how they can spice up their marriages in order to be moving smoothly while at the same time building intimacy in marriage so that they should learn about each other more,” said Chibwana.

He added that when people are in courtship they do hide their characters which get revealed when they are married and this leads to quarrels and discomfort in marriage.

He said MERN would help equip the youth with marriage skills before they get married so that they should know how to handle every other issues which arise when people are married.

According to the director, MERN was established in 2015 an it started as an initiative called ‘Kukometsa Banja’ in 2016 which is currently being beamed on Pentecostal Life Television Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 pm, however he said the program was at first focusing on couples only.

Chibwana said in 2017 they introduced another initiative known as ‘Nankungwi Reality Show’ which was tailor-made to target both youth and couples; the show is currently being beamed on Pentecostal Life Television and Angaliba Television.

The show was premiered live on February 10, 2018 in Lilongwe at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) and is set to be premiered in Blantyre on March 10, 2018 where the guest couple will be the family of Chriss and Thoko Suya.

He said Nankungwi Reality Show involves helping couples to learn skills of conflict resolution in marriage and in society and also how they can give flavor to their marriages while at the same time inspiring the youth on their journey of courtship.

“In Nankungwi Reality Show, couples learn how to spice up their marriages and how they can deal with different types of conflicts in marriage and community.

“On the other hand the couples do share their experiences to youth on relationship skills such as; conflict resolution, romance, love, submission, commitment, time management and emotional intelligence,” he explained.

