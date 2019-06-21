New Malawi govt spokesman Botomani for transparency, access to information

The newly appointed Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani has promised Malawians transparency and accountability as he serves as government’s spokesperson.

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday night announced his 29-man cabinet where new faces like Dr Ben Phiri have been brought in and some old faces like Kondwani Nankhumwa and Jappie Mhango have been retained as ministers.

Speaking in an intervew, Botomani commended President Mutharika for entrusting him with such a top position and for making him become the first cabinet Minister from Zomba Chisi Constituency.

“I have made history in my life by being appointed as the first ever cabinet minister from Zomba Chisi Constituency, thanks to Mutharika for trusting me with such a position.

“Obviously, I will be different from my colleagues who have held this position in the past, but overall, I promise to work hard in pushing the agenda of government which is to develop this country.

“I further thank President Mutharika for giving a young man like me such a high position. This clearly shows how passionate Mutharika is in uplifting the youth in this country,” he said.

Botomani said he will try within his means as Minister of Information to bring about diversity in the Ministry. He said he will make the ministry worthy to drive government development agendas so that Malawi can transform further in development.

Botomani is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Zomba-Chisi. Since time immemorial, Zomba-Chisi Constituency has never had someone holding a ministerial position.

Among the appointed ministers is Joseph Mwanamvekha, former Minister of Agriculture now Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Former adviser to the President on Peace and Unity, Simon Vuwa Kaunda is now Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. Ben Phiri is Minister of Local Government. Goodall Gondwe is now Presidential adviser on Finance.

