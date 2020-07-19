New Malawi police IG Kainja ready to conclude Chasowa and other high profile cases
Newly-appointed Malawi Police Inspector General (IG) Dr. George Kainja has promised to fully complete investigations and deal with a number of high profile cases including that of a forth year engineering student at the Malawi Polytechnic Robert Chasowa.
Chasowa was found in a pool of blood at the Polytechnic campus during the era of former rulling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Kainja admitted that it hasn’t been easy to investigate some cases under the previous DPP administration.
The Police chief also revealed that such high profile and attractive cases needs to go through several prossesses after police complete its work including sending to the Attorney General for guidance.
Meanwhile, Kainja said his office has started receiving evidence from the general public concerning the death of Isaa Njaunju and Chasowa which he said will greatly assist in speedy completion of the cases and that the culprits face the rule if law.
According to Kainja, the police are also investigating the torching of UTM office in Lilongwe that led to the death of a couple and one child while three other children survived during receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital.
Commenting on recent arrests of some DPP officials, the Police Chief denied that the arrests are politically motivated.
He said police alongside other agencies are just carrying out their normal duties as they are supposed to do in a normal working environment.
Some of the people who have been arrested since Tonse Alliance took over power include DPP Ward Councillor for Mthandizi Ward in Blantyre Isaac Jomo Osman, former bodyguard to outgoing president Peter Mutharika, Businessman James Chuma among others.
The police IG therefore warned that anyone who commits a crime will be brought to book regardless of his or her politically affiliation.
Meanwhile, Kainja said his office is working on a recovery plan to win back the trust of Malawians on their police service which he admitted was lost.
He has since asked for patience from Malawians.
“Malawians just need to be patient and have trust us” he said.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Mangani onse omwe analakwitsa malamulo osawona komwe akuchokola mpaka Malawi atafika mu level yabwino basi
We need action not rhetoric. Similar sentiments were said by Justice Nyirenda when he was appointed chief justice that he will reduce case backlog but what we see is priotising of political cases because there is benefit for him. Kainja should just shut up and work. after all he is still an illegal inspector because parliament has not confirmed him
Kkkkkk bwana walk the talk. I have heard you in the tiuzeni zoona programme that even this time ur has started being influenced by politicians in power. So Malawi azolowere kuti once a ruling party is in power no matter what atrocities it might commit the police will be unable to handle them. And in ur statement u r saying the cases regarding UTM, Njaunju how about investigations regarding those who killed mwana wanu Usumani Imedi at Msundwe mukuti chiyani? Ngati a malawi mufuna kuti akukhulupirireni then insititute an investigation for ur son Imedi who was brutally killed so that… Read more »
George Kainja – a cop’s cop!
Welcome to a tough job, sir; and the best of luck. You’ll need it. 🦅